Sanitaryware Market in India 2012

Improved living standards and increasing awareness levels boosts the Indian sanitaryware market.



The report begins with an overview of the sanitaryware market and includes a brief description of various sanitaryware products. It also focuses on the manufacturing process of sanitaryware products. This section also highlights the scenario for basic sanitation facilities available in India. It further delves into the sanitation facilities prevalent in rural and urban regions within the country.



The report provides detailed information regarding the export and import of sanitaryware products under specific HS codes in terms of value and volume. It provides country-wise import and export data for the year 2010-11, mentioning the major countries exporting and importing sanitaryware products to and from India.



The report provides an analysis of the current drivers behind the growth of the sanitaryware market in India. Demand for sanitaryware is expected to increase owing to the prevalent high incomes and changing lifestyles of the population. The high income levels are also leading to growing replacement demand for sanitaryware products in India. The real estate boom is also expected to have a favorable impact on the growth of the sanitaryware market. Indias vast untapped market potential provides a strong opportunity for the growth of sanitaryware products. Increasing awareness among consumers is also influencing their demand pattern which is, in turn, having a positive impact on the growth of the sanitaryware market. However, the key challenges that hinder the growth of the market include the rise in power and fuel costs, huge unorganized sector and seasonality in demand.



Government initiatives that are expected to drive the growth of the Indian sanitaryware market include Total Sanitation Campaign & 12th Five Year Plan, public toilet schemes, urban housing policies and 100% FDI in real estate.



Trends section in the report emphasizes the recent trends that are prevalent in the sanitaryware market and include the demand for premium sanitaryware, increasing presence of foreign players, emergence of concept washrooms and green initiatives in the sanitaryware segment.



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. This section outlays the competitive landscape of the sanitaryware market in India briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players operating in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and product portfolio thereby providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the sanitaryware market in India.



Companies Mentioned



HSIL Limited

Cera Sanitaryware Limited.

Somany Ceramics Limited

Toto Limited

Villeroy Boch AG

Jaquar and Company Private Limited

Kohler India Corporation Private Limited

Neycer India Limited

Swastik Sanitarywares Limited

Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited

Grohe India Private Limited



