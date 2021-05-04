Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Sanitization Robot Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Sanitization Robot Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

UVD Robots (Denmark), OrionStar (China), Bioquell Plc. (United Kingdom), Blue Ocean Robotics Norway As (Norway), The Clorox Company (United States), Intellibot Robotics LLC (United States), IRobot Corporation (United States), Lumalier Corp (United States), Siemens (Germany), Aucma (China), Kuka AG (Germany)



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Sanitization Robot Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.



Sanitization Robot Overview:

Sanitization robots are developed with a UV disinfection system. The robot comprises of a mobile base equipped with multiple lidar sensors and an array of UV lamps attached on top. A robot can drive around using a computer. The robot scans the environment with the help of lidars and creates a digital map. The sanitization robots are being deployed for disinfection, delivering medications and food, measuring vital signs. The sterilizing, high-tech robot is used in order to create quick work of the everyday germs and airborne viruses that live in a home using UV-C light and ultrasonic wave technology.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the companies have launched anti-epidemic products in hospitals in the hope that they can improve the tension resulted from insufficient medical personnel as well as cross-infections. The robots are deployed in hospitals as they can also follow human instructions to collect, store, and transmit photos, video, and data, including body temperature measured by a no-contact infrared thermometer. The hospitals can sterilize the robots as needed, and informational models are being programmed with general epidemiological data. For disease avoidance, robot-controlled non-contact (UV) surface disinfection has already been used because COVID-19 spread not only from person to person and close contact respiratory droplet transfer but also through contaminated surfaces. These robots can effectively disinfect hospitals using UV light to disinfect surfaces. With the help of these robots, it usually takes two or three minutes to disinfect surfaces. Coronavirus is driving the growth of sanitization robots as the number of patients are constantly increasing the need for fast and effective disinfection methods is required. Overall, the impact of COVID-19 may drive continuous research in robotics to address the risk of infectious diseases. With the increasing spread of Covid-19, the need for UV robots has increased in hospitals in various countries.

UVD Robots is a Danish company that is engaged in making robots that are able to disinfect patient rooms and operating theaters in hospitals. The robots are able to disinfect pretty much anything that points to them. All the robots have a portable array of powerful short-wavelength ultraviolet-C (UVC) lights that emit enough energy to literally shred the DNA or RNA of any microorganisms that have the misfortune of being exposed to them. The companyâ€™s robots have been operating in China for the past two or three weeks, and UVD Robots, and the company will send more to China as fast as they can. The initial volume is in the hundreds of robots for China.



The Sanitization Robot Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor, Ultraviolet Light), Application (Household, Hospitals, Commercial), Mechanism Type (Self-Controlling, Remote Controlling), Functionality (Monofunctional, Multifunctional)



Market Trend

- Increasing Focus on Controlling Healthcare-Associated Infections



Market Drivers

- Increased Incidence of Communicable Disease

- Rising Demand of Healthcare Services

- Growing Rates of Patients Who Acquire Infections While Receiving Care



Market Challenges

- High Cost of Disinfectant Robot



Global Sanitization Robot the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Sanitization Robot Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.



Geographically Global Sanitization Robot markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Sanitization Robot markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



On February 19, 2020 - Self-driving Danish disinfection robots are now shipping to a number of hospitals in China to help fight the coronavirus, also called COVID-19. This happened after Sunay Healthcare Supply today signed an agreement with the Danish company UVD Robots. Through Sunay Healthcare Supplyâ€™s partners in China, the robots will be deployed in all Chinese provinces. â€œWith this agreement, more than 2,000 hospitals will now have the opportunity to ensure effective disinfection, protecting both their patients and staff.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Sanitization Robot Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



