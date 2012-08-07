Sanjeev Majoo at Amgen, Inc

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Sanjeev Majoo is a very talented and well-educated person. He earned his PhD in Chemical Engineering from University of Michigan and also holds a Masters of Business Administration Degree in Finance and Global Business from New York University Stern School of Business. Not only is Sanjeev Majoo highly educated, but he also had previous management experience before working at Amgen from Merck & Co., Inc.



Sanjeev Majoo started his career at Amgen, Inc located in Thousand Oaks, California in 2006, where he started out as a Senior Manager of Strategic Sourcing and Procurement. As senior manager, Sanjeev Majoo was responsible for working with Amgen’s leadership team to help the Sourcing and Procurement Organization become more strategic by working as a change agent by introducing and implementing strategic sourcing business process.



Sanjeev Majoo also helped Amgen, Inc by supporting outsourcing of transactional procurement. As a business Amgen, Inc is vulnerable to fluctuations and Sanjeev Majoo was responsible for responding rapidly to Amgen’s changing business outlook. Sanjeev therefore, was responsible for mitigating risks to the business as well as scaling for business growth.



Starting in 2008, Sanjeev Majoo started his new position at Amgen, Inc as Director of Global Strategic Sourcing. As Director, Sanjeev Majoo developed several new programs and business models to help the sourcing proficiency and productivity of Amgen, Inc. He developed and launched the Supplier Relationship Excellence program for Amgen, Inc’s raw materials suppliers. Sanjeev Majoo also developed the Total Cost of Ownership model to further promote productivity.



Sanjeev Majoo also partnered with Operations to help further promote productivity, improve business flexibility, reduce waste, and optimize costs while maintaining quality and service. Sanjeev Majoo’s influence of partnership with Engineering and Manufacturing lead to a $35 million in hard savings.



