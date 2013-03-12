Sankofa Vintage Boutique to Open Mid-March, Launch Party 3/17

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Sankofa Vintage Boutique (SVB), a new vintage online retail store, will officially open their Etsy store, selling vintage wear, accessories, and shoes for women and men. Retro and vintage-inspired clothing will be sold on the company website: sankofavintageboutique.com. Sankofa Vintage Boutique has a collection which includes previously-loved and vintage-inspired clothing ranging in size from 2 to 20. Flirty dresses, fun blazers, shoes, purses and men’s ties are also available.



Sankofa is a West African proverb which means “go back and get it.” Carlita Ector, SVB Co-Owner, says “Everything in our past is a learning experience that lends to the future. In our collection, each piece has a past and each piece has a future. Each piece has a story. Go back and get it.”



SVB was created by a vintage loving mother-daughter duo. Mom has a sharp eye for timeless, high caliber vintage. Daughter has a passion for the eclectic, distinct and outrageous. Combined they are the perfect pair to create an amazing collection, hoping that customers enjoy the pieces as much as the duo enjoys learning the stories behind them.



In order to give each customer the best possible experience, SVB encourages customers to RSVP for the Grand Opening Launch Party to view and purchase from the collection! There will be food, drinks,music, fashion and fun!



GRAND OPENING LAUNCH PARTY!

WHEN: SUNDAY MARCH 17, 2013

WHERE: BUSY BEE CAFE , 225 S. WILMINGTON ST. RALEIGH, NC

TIME: 3-5PM

“We feel honored to be a part of these memories and are touched by the stories shared about each vintage piece,” says Cathey Ector, Co-Owner of Sankofa Vintage Boutique. SVB also donates a portion of proceeds to Dress for Success, a charity which provides business attire for disadvantaged women.



