Sanleplastics Release Their First Recycling and Sustainable Shampoo Bottle for Skincare Packaging

PCR, or Post-Consumer Recycled material, is the physical or chemical recovery of waste plastics from distribution, consumption, and use, such as the waste plastic generated from lunch boxes, shampoo bottles, mineral water bottles, washing machine drums, etc., which can be turned into valuable raw materials for industrial production and resource recycling. Statistics show that for every 1 ton of waste plastic processed, 800 kg of recycled plastic can be produced and 3 tons of CO2 emissions can be reduced. Click Here to Learn more about PCR bottles.



Sanle plastics can customize sustainable and recycling shampoo bottle packaging bottles with custom labeling, printing, and decoration. The company has vast years of experience as it has been operating since 1993. Shampoo brands that want to make their business stand out in the competitive market are partnering with Sanle Plastics to get customized shampoo bottle designs with the best aesthetic look. The company helps manufacture and offer specialized plastic shampoo packaging in different shapes, colors, and methods for various purposes, such as body wash, lotions, hair care, and cosmetics for customers all over the world.



Shampoo brands that add their logo and custom color can make their brand shine with the assistance of Sanle Plastics. This company is a renowned plastic shampoo bottle manufacturers and performs different functions like hot stamping, silk screen printing, shrink sleeve labeling, spray coating, pressure sensitive labeling, frosting, etc., to provide customized containers and bottles to startups and cosmetic companies.



The main reason why customers keep going back to the company is because of its excellent research and development team, in-house custom shampoo bottles design, and testing at competitive rates. Sanle Plastics offers exceptional packaging solutions and fast services, which has earned customers' trust worldwide. It uses recycled plastics for making products and designs several varieties of containers along with other accessories like measuring cups, bottle openers, funnels, faucets, etc. The company provides extensive research work in the market to ensure that the end users' wants and requirements are fulfilled. The advanced design, manufacturing process, and development procedure have earned Sanle Plastics a renowned name among industry-leading shampoo bottle manufacturers. The custom plastic shampoo bottles and jars designed by the company take place as per the latest industry standards. The company has its mold and design department for manufacturing customers' shampoo bottles as per the drawing or sample provided by customers.



Sanle Plastics is a professional manufacturer of shampoo bottles that provides good top notch Custom shampoo and conditioner bottles for customers across the globe. The manufacturing capacity of the company is a million bottles each month. The company has exceptional experience of more than 18 years, which has helped it win customers' trust. They fulfill their deep commitments to secure a successful future for different shampoo brands and startups that choose 3Plastics as their ideal supplier. Being a professional shampoo bottle designer and manufacturer, the company offers reasonable pricing over other trading companies with exceptional OEM and ODM services. The company successfully meets all the conditioner and shampoo packaging requirements that customers or business companies require. With Sanle Plastics, you can easily get an ideal shampoo and conditioner packaging that can distinguish your brand from other products in the market. The company can provide custom bottles to shampoo and conditioner brands in special designs and shapes as it has the experience to provide consulting, custom, design, and manufacturing services for worldwide customers since 1993. Customers also get a professional suggestion that helps them to make their shampoo bottles look exceptional.