Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sanmina Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Jose, CA based Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. Sanmina Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $6.75 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, to $7.89 billion for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from $268.99 million to $256.12 million.



On May 11, 2023, Sanmina Corporation announced that investors should no longer rely on its financial statements for the fiscal years ended Oct. 3, 2020, Oct. 2, 2021, and Oct. 1, 2022, and for the quarterly periods included in such fiscal years as well as for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Sanmina Corporation reported that it materially overstated revenues by millions of dollars within its Components, Products, and Services division.



Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) declined from $68.33 per share in December 2022 to $49.07 per share on May 12, 2023.



