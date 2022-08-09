Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2022 -- Sanofi is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On June 30, 2022, Sanofi announced that "[t]he U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed Phase 3 studies of tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis (MS) and myasthenia gravis on partial clinical hold. As a result, new enrollment in the United States (U.S.) is paused, and participants in the U.S. who have been in the trial for fewer than 60 days shall suspend study drug." Sanofi stated that "[t]he FDA action was based on a limited number of cases of drug-induced liver injury that have been identified with tolebrutinib exposure in Phase 3 studies."



Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) declined from $53.55 per share on June 24, 2022, to as low as $48.53 per share on August 1, 2022.



