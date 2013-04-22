Sant Ritz at Potong Pasir Is Selling Well

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Sant Ritz is an upcoming new launch in District 13 at the doorstep to Potong Pasir MRT, at Sennett Estate. Developed by Santarli Corporation, it consists of 214 units and has full facilities. Featuring unique European architecture and contemporary design, it is set to stand out from the usual developments in the area. Featuring Rowhouses, first of its kind in Singapore, rowhouses mimicks the european designs where each individual rowhouse has direct access to the road and having multiple entrances to facilitate convenience to its owner.



Located at the city fringe, Sant Ritz location offers great connectivity to major expressways, the central business district, Orchard Road. Sant Ritz is also a short drive away from Kallang Riverside which is slated to be transformed to a lifestyle waterfront precinct.



Situated a stones throw away from Potong Pasir MRT, Sant Ritz residents can enjoy the shopping and dining experience at the nearby Serangoon Town Centre, Heartland Mall, Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre and Teck Chye food street. The NEX mega shopping mall is located just two MRT stop away. It is also located within close proximity to shopping malls like Junction 8 and Toa Payoh Town Centre.



Prestigious schools also surround this captivating address , Stamford American International School, St. Andrews Junior School, Cedar Primary School, Maris Stella High School (primary and secondary), St Gabriel’s Secondary School and the Paya Lebar Methodist Primary and Secondary Schools.



Sant Ritz is conveniently seated in Potong Pasir area at the Singapore’s city fringe, which is in close proximity to endless amenities, prestigious schools, ample choices of shopping and dining destinations, and completed with easy accessibility, especially with the Potong Pasir MRT station right next door. With all these qualifications, Sant Ritz makes a promising future investment that most likely will bring high return yield for its investor.



For other new condo launches and floor plans, please refer to http://officialnewlaunch.com/



About Official New Launch:

Official New Launch is an informative website providing reliable information and tools for interested investors to research and to know more about the new condo property well before visiting the actual sales gallery.



Official New Launch



email : info@officialnewlaunch.com



Singapore

http://officialnewlaunch.com/

http://sant-ritz.officialnewlaunch.com/