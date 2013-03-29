Sant Ritz at Potong Pasir Set to Launch in April 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Sant Ritz speaks the beauty of contemporary ville living, where all in one convenience is served through the collaboration of European-inspired architecture, breathtaking contemporary design, and easily accessible amenities. Situated in the heart of Potong Pasir, Sant Ritz unbelievably serves a classy yet tranquil living at the city fringe, as well as limitless connectivity to the hip of urban living.



Offering a tranquil environment of living, the plentiful accessibility that surrounds the 2 tower condominium (one tower block and one row houses block) Sant Ritz Condo comes as a pleasant surprise. With the Potong Pasir MRT only a stone’s throw away, the residents are connected to a great number of dining, entertainment, and shopping destinations, all in close proximity. The hustle and bustle of Orchard Road, Bugis, Little India, and the city area are only a few minutes away via MRT and a short drive away for vehicle owners. Grabbing daily needs at the NEX shopping mall is less than 10 minutes away via MRT and many choices of food eateries are stretching along the Upper Serangoon Road nearby. Sant Ritz new condo is also surrounded with numbers of reputable schools and conveniently equipped with amazing condo facilities like pools, gym, clubhouse, and many more.



Combining European-inspired architecture and contemporary design, Sant Ritz is a home that resembles a beautiful piece of art. Enjoy the beauty of the luxury artwork that will effortlessly soothe your mind, as well as the relaxing condo facilities like club house, children’s playground, swimming pool, yoga room, indoor gym, Jacuzzi, reading room, hydrotherapy beds and baths, and many others.



With only a short walk to the Potong Pasir MRT station on the North East Line, residents of Sant Ritz can enjoy easy access to Orchard Road, Little India, Bugis, and many other prime areas of Singapore. Residents can also conveniently drive to all parts of the island via major expressways like Pan Island Expressway (PIE), Upper Serangoon Road, Central Expressway (CTE), and Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).



With the Potong Pasir MRT station on the North East Line located right next door, residents of Sant Ritz are only two stops away from the Serangoon MRT Interchange, where the NEX Shopping Mall is at the doorstep. It only takes another four stops to get to the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, where Orchard Road and other prime areas can be reached within a few minutes only.



Being surrounded with numbers of established schools, Sant Ritz surely makes an ideal home for family with school-going children. Just to name some of them: Cedar Primary and Secondary School, St Andrew's Junior, Secondary and Junior College, Bendemeer Primary and Secondary, St. Gabriel's Secondary, Zhonghua Secondary and the Stamford American International School.



With wide variety of dining experience which are easily available at the nearby Serangoon and Toa Payoh Town Centres (fast food restaurants, food courts, hawkers, etc.), the residents of Sant Ritz will no longer have to worry about their daily meals. Provided the easy accessibility all around, the residents can choose among the ample destinations of shopping, dining and entertainment surrounding, for example, NEX Mega Mall and Plaza Singapura.



Sant Ritz is conveniently seated in Potong Pasir area at the Singapore’s city fringe, which is in close proximity to endless amenities, prestigious schools, ample choices of shopping and dining destinations, and completed with easy accessibility, especially with the Potong Pasir MRT station right next door. With all these qualifications, Sant Ritz makes a promising future investment that most likely will bring high return yield for its investor.



