Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services to Offer a Full Array of Tax Preparation and Accounting Services

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services recently opened up for business at 420 E. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara, CA. The firm offers a full array Certified Public Accounting services while specializing in small business taxes and individual tax preparation. They prepare taxes for a variety of individuals and business industries, including building contractors, organic food producers and various entrepreneurs. The firm understands the needs of the small business owner and they take pride in helping them succeed. The firm has many capabilities beyond tax preparation and bookkeeping. First and foremost Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services provide their clients with professional services at affordable prices.



The founder Jeff Restivo is a Certified Public Accountant that grew up in Santa Barbara and attended UCSB, where he graduated with Honors. Mr. Restivo has worked in public accounting for over 10 years. He gained a wealth of knowledge working at various capacities at two large Santa Barbara accounting firms before venturing out to build his own practice.



“I have waited a long time for this opportunity and we are extremely excited to start this new venture,” commented Restivo. “Our offices are conveniently located in downtown Santa Barbara and our website offers an alternative platform for connecting with our clients.” Mr. Restivo thinks of himself as a very lucky man and is very content - he has had a great response to the opening of the new CPA firm in Santa Barbara and hopes to make many new client/friends in the upcoming tax season.



Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services team is ready for the tax season and they are here to help clients with all their tax and accounting needs. If you are ready to prepare your personal or business taxes before February 15th you can receive a 25% “early bird” discount! Please call them today to schedule an appointment or visit their website http://www.santabarbaraincometax.com/



Contact:

C. Jeff Restivo, CPA

420 E. Carrillo St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Telephone (805) 284-1905

Fax (866) 384-4431

Email: jeff@cotnoircpa.com

http://www.santabarbaraincometax.com/