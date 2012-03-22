Santa Clarita Computer Solutions Helps Local Dental Office Go Paperless

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- It’s often been said that going paperless is a pipe dream. One northern LA county family dental practice, with the help of Santa Clarita Computer Solutions (SCCS), plans to make that dream come true. SCCS is the leading MSP in Santa Clarita for keeping dentists smiling rather than gnashing their teeth with worry over lost data or system failures.



Santa Clarita Computer Solutions will setup the Valencia, Calif.-based dental office by installing a PowerEdge Dell 310 server, provide Windows 7 tablets for sign-in and equip all four of the practice’s workstations with the necessary devices and software.



To keep the practice’s day-to-day functions running smoothly, SCCS will install Patterson EagleSoft dental practice management software. With Patterson EagleSoft v. 16, the office can go paperless immediately. Digital radiography equipment will allow for the direct input of x-rays.



“We are excited to be a part of this ambitious project. We have an experienced team of engineers and IT professionals who can resolve any issues and satisfy every need our client may have,” said Matt Gallegos of SCCS.



SCCS takes pride in providing fast, reliable and affordable IT solutions to help dentists keep their practices running smoothly. When needed, SCCS will provide tailored solutions for the Valencia-based practice that will help it remain competitive and cost-effective.



