Santa David Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His All-New Children's Board-Book!

Fernandina Beach, FL -- 01/08/2020 -- Santa David has proudly announced that he will be publishing an exciting new board-book for children this coming Christmas and holiday season. This one of a kind concept of having the illustrations match the reader is an illustrated board-book titled 'Twas The Night Before Christmas', and Santa David has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"I have my own workshop that allows children to visit for a truly personal experience, and I try to create magical experiences for children throughout the year." Said Santa David, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "This book is all about the magic of Christmas, and the feelings of love that go with it." he added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/ameliaislandsanta/twas-the-night-before-christmas and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $11,600. Furthermore, the campaign offers wide range of rewards for the backers, and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Amelia Island Santa LLC

David Sutton aka Santa David is a US based artist, author and a devoted Christian, whose love for Christmas and children is inspiring for many. He has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for his new book project for children, which is a board-book titled 'Twas The Night Before Christmas' that will have illustrations that match the reader. This illustrated book will inspire children and will enable them to enjoy Christmas like never before.



Contact:



Contact Person: David Sutton

Company: Amelia Island Santa LLC

City: Fernandina Beach

State: Florida

Country: United States

Phone: 9045566413

Email: david.e.sutton@gmail.com

Website: www.AmeliaIslandSanta.com