Parents & Kids Rave About Santa's Magic Phone Deluxe App

As the Christmas season of 2012 approaches, children around the world are delighting in the magic of Santa Claus, wishing for the gifts they would like to receive. The free Santa's Magic Phone Deluxe app, created by Appventors LLC. for iPhone or Android, is helping to fulfill some of these wishes while keeping children engaged in the holiday spirit. This intuitive app assists parents with their children's wish lists, while providing thrilling interaction and encouraging good behavior.



The app contains two user modes; one for parents and another for the kids. Through the app's menu, each child has the ability to call Santa and tell him what he or she wants for Christmas at any time and at no extra charge. Parents find out what each child has on their wish list because each call is secretly recorded, then locked and available for playback by the parent.



The "Request Santa" feature on Santa's Magic Phone Deluxe enables parents to request a call from Santa at a specified time, along with a customized message. Parents are able to choose from a list of pre-recorded naughty or nice messages such as, "great job in school" or "not behaving well", or customize the message to be more personal. Customized messages will be disguised in the voice of Santa's helper, Milo the elf. Milo's message is incorporated into your child's phone call from Santa. Parents are also applauding that even naughty messages were carefully designed to end with a positive, uplifting lesson which gently nurtures good behavior.



The best part is since the calls to and from Santa are not live calls, no phone airtime or data minutes are used. Santa's Magic Phone Deluxe has already been featured by CBS and NBC Chicago News, The Daily Herald, iPhoneMom, and more. The app is available as a free download on iPhone, iPad, and Android. This magically delightful app is one both parent and child can enjoy for Christmas 2012!



About Appventors LLC

