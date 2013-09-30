Santa Monica California Based "Sustainability" Gurus "Mike Garcia" and "Naomi Howison" Announce Japanese American Educational Campaign to Expand Organic Xocai Products Into Sapporo, Hakodate and Fukuyama Japan with "MXI Corp" Dude Adam Green

Las Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- As a young boy, EnviroscapeLA Founder Mike Garcia developed a fascination with nature which guided him to graduate college in the field of Environmental Horticulture. After his formal education, Mike went on to found EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards. One of the benefits of a peaceful and serene landscape and Japanese Koi pond is the peace and tranquility these exude to the soul. Many with health challenges have found that can be labeled "Healing Gardens". It was this aspect which prompted Mike Garcia to pursue creating the environments and circumstances which can result in a healing environment. A healing environment helps us when we face the stresses of life and especially when our health is not optimal. The healing garden is part of a program to help us find our way to wholeness. The other part of the equation is a great diet loaded with foods rich in high-antioxidants. This is what led Mike to discover Xocai Healthy Chocolate. As the world's first healthy chocolate and the world's proven highest anti-oxidant food, Xocai is the leader in green and socially responsible practices, such as the exclusion of harmful GMO's and 100% ethically traded cacao purchased from small, family-owned and operated farms on Ivory Coast. With Xocai, Sustainability has successfully teamed up with great taste and Health.



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EnviroscapeLA Founder Mike Garcia has always lived and active lifestyle and part of his quest is researching the latest in the areas of health and wellness. Having completed over 50 full 26 mile marathons, Mike is no stranger to physical challenges. As he got older, Mike felt the ravages that athletes endure as they age. "I thought I was doing all the right things in my diet" laments Mike, as he endured feelings of tiredness and fatigue. Then Mike attended the Tony Robbins signature event Unleash the Power Within". It was at this event that Mike learned about alkalizing the body, which is converting to a mostly vegan diet. "It was really tough at first" admits Mike. This was because Mike did not know about Xocai Vegan chocolate at the time. As he was walking the aisles of a wellness expo, Mike ran across Xocai and was impressed by this vegan, healthy Belgian chocolate. "Nothing tastes as good as being fit feels" says Mike. "And Xocai Healthy Chocolate" make healthy eating so simple and fun. Xocai is tested and proven to be the world's #1 high anti-oxidant food. There are more antioxidants in one piece of Xocai healthy chocolate that there are in a bowl of raw spinach. " If Popeye were around today, he'd be energizing chocolate" jokes Mike. Xocai comes in an assortment of flavors, so one does not face "Flavor fatigue". Xocai is also the world's first "Functional" chocolate with, probiotics and omega oil, yet it tastes like the premium Belgian chocolate that it is. Great health just got a little easier with Xocai Healthy Chocolate.



When Mike reached 40 years of age, his body began to feel it's age, as he had participated in high school sports and had completed more than 50 full marathons. Even though he felt he was living a rather healthy lifestyle, he wasn't feeling up to par. A friend recommended he attend the Tony Robbins signature event "Unleash the Power Within". He had no idea what to expect and was surprised to see Tony go on stage all day and night long...WITHOUT BREAKS! His energy levels are off the charts. He decided that he wanted the secret to his energy and vitality. Fortunately, the last day of his event was about to to achieve his levels of health and energy. In a nutshell, he spoke about a Raw, Vegan diet with lots of water and exercise as the key to outstanding healthy. This type of diet is called the "Alkaline" diet, which eliminates, high carbs and animal products. What is there left to eat? Mike was soon to find out.



After the event, Mike cut out all meat and dairy products. He was eating lots of salad and fresh fruits and vegetables. His energy levels went through the roof! His extra weight began to melt off. Mike felt so amazing that he decided I would adopt this style of eating for the rest of his life. Gone were the days of lots of fat laden Mexican food (Which he loved). However, he came to adopt the attitude that "Nothing tastes as good as being fit feels". Gone were the days of sweets and chocolate. Again, his commitment was to energy and vitality and no food was going to stop me.



ABOUT US

EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards.