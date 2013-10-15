Santa Monica Pharmacy Offers Variety of Services

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Anyone looking for a new pharmacy and lives in and around Santa Monica should come and visit SMC Pharmacy. Dr. Payam Tizabgar and his staff are ready to help you with all of your professional pharmaceutical needs.



One of the specialties offered at SMC Pharmacy is compounding. Once a very common technique in pharmacy, compounding is rarely found today.



“Many drugs are now compounded in the laboratories. It is rare to find a pharmacy that continues this practice. We are pleased to offer it to our valued customers,” said Dr. Tizabgar.



A strictly regulated practice, specialized training is necessary for anyone who is interested in combining medications and drug therapies.



“Using the art and science of compounding to allow our esteemed pharmacists to work with the prescriber to customize medications to meet each patient's specific needs,” said Dr. Tizabgar.



Besides traditional medicines, there is a full line of other products available at SMC Pharmacy, including a variety of organic vitamins, homeopathic drugs, and all-natural American and European skin care and beauty products, as well as your everyday essential needs.



Free pick-up and delivery is available within a defined area.



“In our pharmacy, our pharmacists and technicians have impeccable credentials and years of training, assuring you a pharmacist and pharmacy you can trust,” said Dr. Tizabgar.



Additionally, SMC Pharmacy does compounding for veterinarian and animal care.



“We like to think we take care of the entire family, down to the pets,” said Dr. Tizabgar.



Additional information about the Santa Monica pharmacy, staff, compounding and veterinarian compounding is available at the website. Visit http://www.MySmcPharmacy.com for details, or call (310) 315-9999.