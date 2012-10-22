Santa Rosa Dentist Sean Wilson DDS Offers Trend Setting Diamond Mounting Service

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Sean Wilson DDS is known as a lead Santa Rosa cosmetic dentist with a prestigious education. Now, however, he is being known as a trend-setter as well as he is one of the first to offer an interesting service, diamond mounting, to his patients. This service embeds real diamonds of high quality into the teeth of the patient. Through his flawless execution of the diamond mounting service, Sean Wilson DDS is making a name for himself as a trend setter in the world of cosmetic dentistry.



Diamonds have become a desirable addition to patients’ mouths since the onset of hip hop artists that have worn “grills”, mouth jewelry which puts a front over the teeth of the wearer. Through cosmetic dentistry, however, the revolutionary new diamond mounting service allows for diamonds to be actually embedded into the teeth of the patient, for a higher quality and real “iced out” smile.



By bringing this one-of-a-kind procedure to California, Santa Rosa Dentist Sean Wilson DDS has become a trend setter in his line of work. Although he was already a top California Cosmetic Dentist, Sean Wilson DDS has been set apart from others by his trend setting diamond mounting service, offered in his convenient downtown Santa Rosa, CA location.



An expert in his field, Sean Wilson DDS has not only the respect of his peers and colleagues, but also a long-standing history of satisfied patients. The staff in his office go the extra mile by providing excellent customer service in addition to their high quality cosmetic dentistry. For more information on Santa Rosa dentist Sean Wilson DDS, his cosmetic dentistry procedures, or to set an appointment to get the trend-setting diamond mounting service, visit http://www.seanwilsondds.com today.



Sean Wilson DDS

98 Montgomery Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Phone: (707) 579-1555

http://www.seanwilsondds.com

email@seanwilsondds.com