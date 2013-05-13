Santa Ynez Stone and Topsoil Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Santa Ynez, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Santa Ynez Stone And Topsoil, an experienced landscape and building supply outlet servicing the Los Olivas, Solvang and Santa Barbara areas of California, has partnered with WildFire, a highly regarded search engine optimization and marketing company, in order to enhance its online marketing presence.



Santa Ynez Stone And Topsoil provides bulk and bag masonry products, as well as landscaping supplies ranging from bulk natural stone to miscellaneous masonry products, to contractors and homeowners alike. The premier landscape and stone supplier in Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Stone And Topsoil has made a name for itself by offering highly competitive prices and top-notch products to landscapers seeking a new plane of excellence.



“Our mission has always been to leverage years of landscaping experience by providing fellow enthusiasts with nothing but the best in the way of products,” says Jorgen Staal, Owner of Santa Ynez Stone And Topsoil. “We serve a number of areas and are willing to go the distance to prove that we are the number one company for people’s landscaping needs. We’ve enjoyed excellent feedback on our services and aim to continue this reputation for excellence.”



Specializing in natural stone, compost, planting mix, flagstone, pebbles, concrete, bricks and more, the company is extremely well versed in not only a vast selection of products, but also determining the quality of a product as well. As a leading landscape and stone supplier in Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Stone And Topsoil also exhibits a high level of proficiency regarding the application of these materials, for contractors and private homeowners seeking expert advice.



“Our knowledge base is always expanding and we’re happy to share it with customers who are seeking information and advice,” says Staal. “Everything from topsoil to mulch is readily available through our company, along with the resources people need to utilize these materials to the best of their abilities.”



By aligning itself with WildFire, a seasoned, search-engine savvy marketing firm, Santa Ynez Stone And Topsoil has also sought to improve its online knowledge base. Through WildFire’s services, the company will enhance its online search engine visibility, in addition to providing accessible resources for potential customers in a digital medium. The result will be a more refined web presence for the landscape and stone supplier in Los Olivos.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Santa Ynez Stone And Topsoil, its products, services or to view its extensive list of materials, please visit http://santaynezstoneandtopsoil.com/.