Santana Outdoors Announces New Badlands Packs Available on Their Website for April 2013

Payson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Hunting apparel is not complete without the best Badlands pack to suit an outdoorsman’s needs. For this reason, Santana Outdoors has just announced that they are offering new Badlands packs that are available on their website for April 2013. Usually for the most serious outdoorsy types, even the ordinary adventurer will be able to make the most out of these spacious backpacks.



The packs that they have available include the Badlands Packs 2200 Backpack that was designed to store gear so tightly and efficiently, that the backpack follows the person’s every movement. Another pack that they have available, and has been met with nothing but outstanding acclaim, is the Badlands Packs Sacrifice Backpack that has so many pockets that it can guarantee any gear will be kept safe, secure, and sound at all times.



For those who are uncertain about the dependability of these backpacks, Santana Outdoors also offers a detailed look and testimonial into just how much can be stored in these backpacks. In the video, the reviewer goes on to explain that the pouches of these backpacks are able to keep hunting essentials such as binoculars, a knife and rope, plus an assortment of snacks in order to make sure a traveller is able to maintain his or her energy. Also, on both sides there are netted pouches that are incredibly expansive, and with so much room, there is anything that can fit that is either essential, or miscellaneous such as extra gear to even ChapStick.



A few of the features the reviewer noted she liked about the backpack was that the hyper vent system the backpack had allowed the air to flow, and helped her alleviate some of the fatigue she felt while traveling. Perhaps one of the greatest perks in using one of these backpacks is that they are not only great day packs, but Badlands will also fix their packs for free with their lifetime warranty. To see and hear more about the Badlands Packs Santana Outdoors have available this April please visit http://www.santanaoutdoors.com.



About Santana Outdoors

Santana Outdoors is one of the industry leaders in providing the outdoorsmen and women with some of the best gear for the sport of hunting. Products customers can find in the store or on the website include backpacks, camping equipment, Game Cameras, Survival Gear, archery equipment, and more. With a vast array of top quality inventory, finding the best gear for a customer’s sporting needs is easy using Santana Outdoors new online shopping cart. The company’s website regularly adds new specials and coupons, so customers are encouraged to check back frequently. The business is located at 507 E Eckles St. in Payson, AZ but services and delivers to anywhere in the US.