Santana Outdoors Announces New Products for Their Sitka Gear Clothing Line Available on Their Website This May

Payson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Sitka Gear clothing is for hunters who hunt big game, and are extremely active in the pursuit and capture of their prey in any type of weather conditions. In fact, many hunters have come to refer to Sitka Gear as the best line of hunting apparel available in the market. For this reason, and to appease the demand of their customers, Santana Outdoors has just added new Sitka gear clothing to their website available this May.



Interested in hearing just how good Santana Outdoors’ Sitka Gear products truly are? Recently, Rhett Connolly, Santana Outdoors top sales person, completed a two day Sitka/WL Gore training at the Global headquarters of WL Gore in Elkton, MD. He said the Gore-Tex products are better than he ever imagined and will have a complete review of the products from his time and training with the WL Gore team. Santana Outdoors does more than just sell Sitka Gear, they take the training and do the research to ensure that their customers are receiving the best products.



One of the products Santana Outdoors is featuring this May is the Sitka Gear Ascent Pant. Available for $149.00, the Ascent Pant offers full mobility and is incredibly durable. Need a pair of pants perfect for mid-season hunts, but is also able to handle those occasional ones below freezing? Due to its core system, The Ascent Pants not only serve as the ideal pants for those hunts that occur during the clear and fair weather days, but they can also be utilized when the temperature begins to steadily drop and ends up below freezing.



If a hunter is more aggressive, but seeks to take the Ascent Pant to the next level, the new Sitka Gear Mountain Pant adds more durable fabric for those who are taking that extended back country trek. Santana Outdoors is also offering the Sitka Gear Traverse Zip-T available for $129.00. This is a wind resistant shirt, and it is so durable that it is able to be worn in any technical situation. To hear more about Santana Outdoors, as well as see more of the Sitka Gear and other products that they have available on their website, please visit http://www.santanaoutdoors.com.



About Santana Outdoors

Santana Outdoors is one of the industry leaders in providing the outdoorsmen and women with some of the best gear for the sport of hunting. Products customers can find in the store or on the website include backpacks, camping equipment, Game Cameras, Survival Gear, archery equipment, and more. With a vast array of top quality inventory, finding the best gear for a customer’s sporting needs is easy using Santana Outdoors new online shopping cart. The company’s website regularly adds new specials and coupons, so customers are encouraged to check back frequently. The business is located at 507 E Eckles St. in Payson, AZ but services and delivers to anywhere in the US.