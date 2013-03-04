Santee Water Damage Co Wins 5th Award in Customer Satisfaction Talk of the Town

Farmington Hills, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- For the fifth year in a row, the business community of Santee, California celebrates one of their own, Gold Coast Flood Restorations, which has been awarded the 2013 "Talk of the Town Customer Satisfaction Award".



"Wow, we are so elated to have been so recognized with this prestigious award of excellence in customer service, and on top of that also given a four-star rating as one of the best companies in the region," says a Gold Coast Flood Restorations company spokesperson.



The "Talk of the Town Customer Satisfaction Award" was jointly hosted by Celebration Media U.S. and Talk of the Town News, and was established five years ago to showcase businesses ranked by consumers as the best in their respective fields.According to a spokesperson for the host companies, each year they have set out to helped businesses grow their reputations by awarding those that have excelled in customer care.



True to form, they have again been recognized with the presentation of the Talk of the Town Customer Satisfaction Award, which is based on research gathered during the past 12 months, to which Gold Coast Flood Restorations in Santee , CA has earned top honors and now has its very own award page on the Talk of the Town website: http://www.talkofthetownnews.com/rating.php?phone=8883739243



Celebration Media U.S. is a co-sponsor of the award and an independent professional research and marketing company that monitors positive and negative reviews, blogs, business-rating services, social networks, and other industry resources to determine the highest-rated and top-reviewed businesses in all 50 states of the country and parts of Canada.



"We firmly believe that a company can only grow by excelling in customer care and providing the best customer experience possible and those businesses that are setting these high standards deserve the tools to increase their customer base by promoting their success," says the Celebration Media U.S spokesperson.



"Our entire team Celebration Media U.S. and Talk of the Town News would like to thank Gold Coast Flood Restorations for making a difference in their community and providing the services, products, management, leadership and staff that has earned the award. We wish them continued success and hope to help them maximize their potential with the positive image this award generates," the spokesperson adds.



About Talk of the Town News

Talk of the Town News - Proudly connecting consumers to the Stars in Customer Satisfaction for 5 years. For questions, call the Celebration Media U.S. and Talk of the Town News Awards Coordinator, Susan Singer at 877-498-6405 ext. 880. Address: 32000 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 128, Farmington Hills, MI 48334



The award winning Santee water damage company Gold Coast Flood Restorations can be reached for comment at (888)373-9243.



For more information visit http://www.goldcoastflood.com/