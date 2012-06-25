Santorini-Net.com Launches to Give Community View of Best Greek Destination

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Santorini is one of the most beautiful and picturesque of the Greek islands. It is the largest island of an archipelago and is the remnant of an ancient volcanic caldera.



The island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Greece, and for good reason. Recently, its community gathered together to launch its own website promoting tourism on the island from their own, experienced perspective.



Santorini-Net is a website created to share local perspective with prospective tourists, allowing them to find out about everything from the most popular tourist spots to hidden treasures previously known only to the locals.



The site features high quality original content throughout, and is divided into multiple sections covering each of the major themes of interest: Where To Go, Things To Do, Latest News and Weather form the central options, but that’s only the beginning, with featured hotels, restaurants, clubs & bars all getting their own sections, and regularly updated picture galleries and video uploads are featured below.



The Where To Go section features an interactive map with key destinations marked including beaches and hotels. Things To Do is split into two chief sub-categories, events and main attractions, providing a calendar of unique opportunities as well as the tourist mainstays. Latest News collates articles relevant to the island from around the web every day, to give a true accounting of how the island is perceived in popular culture. The pictures and videos hope to give greater exposure to the unique and beautiful features and destinations of the island.



Santorini-Net also offers the opportunity to book Santorini hotels, flights and car rental, as well as providing a directory of the best deals available locally. It even has a travel and tourism FAQ to acquaint newcomers with what to expect from their visit.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “In these times, our economy is even more heavily reliant on tourism, and our community has come together to provide this unbeatable resource in order to entice tourists to our beautiful island and take advantage of its sights, events and relaxed atmosphere safe in the knowledge that they are welcomed and encouraged to come here by the locals.”



