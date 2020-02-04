SAP Application Services Market Forecast to 2026 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- This report focuses on the Global SAP Application Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SAP Application Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

SAP

NTT Data

Infosys

Atos

Deloitte

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services(TCS)

IBM

Fujitsu

PwC

Cognizant

CGI

DXC Technology

EPAM



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Management Services

Implementation and Upgrades

Post-Implementation Services

SAP Hosting

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & CPG

Telecom & IT

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SAP Application Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SAP Application Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SAP Application Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SAP Application Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Management Services

1.4.3 Implementation and Upgrades

1.4.4 Post-Implementation Services

1.4.5 SAP Hosting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SAP Application Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Retail & CPG

1.5.5 Telecom & IT

1.5.6 Life Sciences & Healthcare

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 SAP Application Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 SAP Application Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SAP Application Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 SAP Application Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 SAP Application Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 SAP Application Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key SAP Applic

Continued....



