SAP Digital Services Ecosystem is a comprehensive ecosystem of various digital services and tools deployed on SAP cloud platforms and other popular cloud platforms. The SAP ecosystem is a network of partners, software vendors, and others who can help the SAP platform innovate and be more effective. The idea behind an ecosystem is to develop Industry Value Networks by forming partnerships between SAP and other businesses (IVNs). Enterprise Service-Oriented Architecture is at the heart of the SAP Digital Services ecosystem. Enterprise SOA is a software architecture that uses services to serve the needs of businesses. The goal is to enable rapid construction of business solutions in order to develop business applications. Enterprise services are small specific functionality components that can be swiftly reassembled and encapsulate business logic. Growing demand for CRM and ERP Solutions by SMEs has been principle in growth of the SAP digital services ecosystem. North America and Europe are the two largest markets of SAP digital services ecosystem.



In 2021, Pythian Services Inc., a Canadian multinational company specialising in cloud and data analytics services has announced acquisition of ManageServe, which is a SAP partner and managed IT services provider. The acquisition deal was backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital. The acquisition of ManageServe will accelerate and expand Pythianâ€™s expertise in ERP and SAP HANA across multiple cloud platforms such as Amazon Web services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and SAP Cloud



Opportunities:

- Expansion of SAP Partner Ecosystem



Influencing Market Trend

- Adoption of SAP Digital Services in the Human Resource Management Domain is increasing in Popularity



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for ERP Services by SMEs

- Growing Popularity and Adoption of Cloud Computing Solutions



Challenges:

- Competition from Microsoft Dynamics Ecosystem



Analysis by Application (CRM, ERP, Others), End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Organisations), Component (Solution, Services)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [IBM Corporation (United States) , Accenture Plc (Ireland) , TCS Limited (India) , DXC Technology (United States) , Capgemini SE (France), Hitachi Systems, Ltd. (Japan) , Itelligence AG (Germany) , Atos SE (France) , All for One Steeb AG (Germany) , Allgeier Enterprise Services AG (Germany),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



In 2021, Accenture plc, an Ireland based multinational consulting and professional services provider has announced acquisition of Edenhouse, a United Kingdom based independent SAP partner. Edenhouse specializes in the sale, implementation, support, and hosting of SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses. Edenhouse has won a number of awards since its inception, the most recent being the SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Cloud Performer. The acquisition of Edenhouse will enable Accenture to accelerate its clients digital business in United Kingdom.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market.



