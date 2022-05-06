New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2022 -- The Latest Released SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM Corporation (United States) , Accenture Plc (Ireland) , TCS Limited (India) , DXC Technology (United States) , Capgemini SE (France), Hitachi Systems, Ltd. (Japan) , Itelligence AG (Germany) , Atos SE (France) , All for One Steeb AG (Germany) , Allgeier Enterprise Services AG (Germany).



Market Drivers:

Growing Popularity and Adoption of Cloud Computing Solutions

Rising Demand for ERP Services by SMEs



Definition:

SAP Digital Services Ecosystem is a comprehensive ecosystem of various digital services and tools deployed on SAP cloud platforms and other popular cloud platforms. The SAP ecosystem is a network of partners, software vendors, and others who can help the SAP platform innovate and be more effective. The idea behind an ecosystem is to develop Industry Value Networks by forming partnerships between SAP and other businesses (IVNs). Enterprise Service-Oriented Architecture is at the heart of the SAP Digital Services ecosystem. Enterprise SOA is a software architecture that uses services to serve the needs of businesses. The goal is to enable rapid construction of business solutions in order to develop business applications. Enterprise services are small specific functionality components that can be swiftly reassembled and encapsulate business logic. Growing demand for CRM and ERP Solutions by SMEs has been principle in growth of the SAP digital services ecosystem. North America and Europe are the two largest markets of SAP digital services ecosystem.



Market Trends:

Adoption of SAP Digital Services in the Human Resource Management Domain is increasing in Popularity



Market Opportunities:

Expansion of SAP Partner Ecosystem



The Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (CRM, ERP, Others), End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Organisations), Component (Solution, Services)



Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In 2021, Accenture plc, an Ireland based multinational consulting and professional services provider has announced acquisition of Edenhouse, a United Kingdom based independent SAP partner. Edenhouse specializes in the sale, implementation, support, and hosting of SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses. Edenhouse has won a number of awards since its inception, the most recent being the SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Top SME Cloud Performer. The acquisition of Edenhouse will enable Accenture to accelerate its clients digital business in United Kingdom.

In 2021, Pythian Services Inc., a Canadian multinational company specialising in cloud and data analytics services has announced acquisition of ManageServe, which is a SAP partner and managed IT services provider. The acquisition deal was backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital. The acquisition of ManageServe will accelerate and expand Pythian's expertise in ERP and SAP HANA across multiple cloud platforms such as Amazon Web services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and SAP Cloud



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



