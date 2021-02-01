SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at SAP SE.



Investors who purchased shares of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain SAP SE directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Germany based SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. On October 25, 2020, SAP SE reported its third quarter 2020 financial results. Citing an expected new wave of lockdowns, SAP SE cut the Company's revenue forecast and issued a profit and sales warning.



