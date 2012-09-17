Sap Shield v1.7 Released to Unlock and Jailbreak Iphone 4/4S iOS 5.1.1

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- New software available for all users that want to unlock iPhone 4S 4 iOS 5.1.1 or jailbreak any iPhone version up to iOS 5.1.1, there is good news, because from now on, mostly thanks to to the Team at http://www.UnlockOrJAilbreak.com, the untethered jailbreak and unlock for iPhone 4S/4/3GS and 3G iOS 5.1.1 up to baseband 4.12.01 is now confirmed and available for download .



The new software allows an independent system boat and applies a patch to the latest IOS 5.1.1 that can bypass Apple latest security measures. In conclusion the device requires no additional software and you can easily perform an untethered jailbreak and unlock for iPhone 4/4S and 3GS for any baseband version. Thanks to the hackers at UnlockOrJailbreak.com IOS 5.1.1 and now A5-based Apple devices are exempt from the burdensome restrictions on use.



First things first: Unlike the so-called tethered jailbreak for which the modification is automatically canceled if you restart the device now using this revolutionary software you will be able to keep the jailbreak and unlock settings even after you restart the phone.



Furthermore, after you perform an untethered jailbreak on iPhone 4S , 4,3GS iOS 5.1.1 you can also install apps from sources other than the Apple Store, and it is perfectly legal.



After using the software at UnlockOrjailbreak.com we decided to show a few tips and prove how easy it is now even for unexperieced users to jailbreak & unlock any iPhone version.



The following step-by-step guide will show you how it works.



The software interface is really user friendly and it will take less than 10 minutes to jailbreak or unlock iPhone 4/4S or older 3GS and 3G up to iOS 5.1.1 .



The most important step is to backup the data. This way you want have to worry about anything going wrong . You can always switch back to the old setting and the best part is that alll you have to do in order to create a backup data before you jailbreak or unlock iPhone 4/4S/3GS is to check a box and it;s automatically created by the software.



To do this connect the device to the computer and launch iTunes. Make sure that you disable automatic updates for iTunes, because Apple could implement an anti-jailbreak code in a future update that could block the jailbreak or unlock patch.



Next, you delete the "Settings> General> Reset> Erase all content and settings" everything on the desired IOS device that you just saved.



Now, you download the jailbreak and unlock software from UnlockOrJailbreak.com website and open the application while the device is connected via USB to the computer(Mac or Windows).



Before starting the installation, you should ensure that the IOS device , baseband version of you iPhone was correctly recognized by the software and accept the settings. If so, then just click on "Jailbreak" or "Unlock" button. As this process could take several minutes to complete, you should exercise patience and not be nervous.



After successfully completing the jailbreak or unlock, you can close the application and open iTunes again and enjoy . Also you can switch to any carrier/network provider worldwide .