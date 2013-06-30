Sapience Launches Phone Call Optimization Mobile App for Android: mSapience

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2013 -- Sapience Analytics Pvt. Ltd. introduces an Android compatible mobile application that allows users to optimize their time on business and personal phone calls. The mSapience app will enable businessmen to analyze time spent in meetings, personal calls, travel, and offers a comprehensive dashboard to make effective changes.



With the mSapience dashboard, you will find Google maps integration with intuitive user design to access reports about your time, you can easily make changes to improve efficiency and productivity.



By distinguishing between personal and business calls, you can determine what actions are costing you the most time.



Features of mSapience:



Intuitive and Comprehensive Dashboard



Users can view travel, calls, and visits based on the day, week, or month



Integration with Google Maps



Using Google Maps, you can confirm business and travel meetings and locations



Intuitive Selection Feature



By marking a location or contact as either business or personal, mSapience will automatically recognize the selection for later uses.



Formatted and Accessible Reporting



Get seamlessly formatted reporting and send them to any desired email address.



Single Alert Post-call



In order to properly distinguish between personal and business, mSapience will use a single alert after a phone call with a new number. Once you have determined a phone number is related to business or personal, it will be saved within the mSapience database. Without choosing an option, mSapience will mark it as “personal” by default, but it can be changed through the app.



If mSapience crashes please use the following steps:

1. Restart mSapience on your phone

2. Click the menu button on your Android phone

3. Tap “Send Logs”



By doing this, mSapience will collect the phone logs and allow you to send them to gmail.



About Sapience

Sapience (http://www.sapience.net) is a patent-pending business operations product that has 50+ installations including 3 of India’s top 10 information technology companies. Furthermore, Sapience has assisted several billion dollar global ISVs and other companies in engineering services, finance, and KPOs.



Media Contact:

Avani Nagwann

Marketing Manager – Sapience Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

avani@sapience.net



To download the app: http://sapience.net/content/msapience



Google Play Store URL: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.mSapience.mobile