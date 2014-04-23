Sapphire Market Worth $3.01 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- According to the new market research report "Sapphire Technology Market by Growth Technologies (KY, CZ, HEM, and EFG), Substrate Wafer (Si-on-Sapphire, SiC-on-Sapphire, GaN-on-Sapphire, and Others), Devices, Applications, and Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2013 - 2020", the global sapphire market by substrate is expected to reach $3.01 Billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 12.31%, where as the Sapphire Technology Market for devices is expected to reach $6.17 Billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 12.24%. which includes an in-depth analysis of application and geography.



Browse more than 65 market data tables with 70 figures spread through 236 pages and in-depth TOC on "Sapphire Technology Market"

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Major players in this Sapphire Technology Market include: GT Advanced Technology (U.S.), Rubicon Technology (U.S.), Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd (Japan), Monocrystal Inc. (Russia), DK Aztec Co. Ltd (Korea), and so on.



The Sapphire Technology Market is in its pre-maturity stage. There is a high potential for this market across the industry verticals like power electronics devices, information and communication technology, aerospace and defense, and so on. The exceptional properties of sapphire have made it one of the most successful materials in semiconductors as compared to its peers. With the use of sapphire in Power Electronics and RF applications; the communication and consumer electronics industry has seen a major drift in its performance. The Global Sapphire Technology Market for substrates is expected to reach $3.01 Billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 12.31%, where as the market for devices is expected to reach $6.17 Billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 12.24%.



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Sapphire is gaining its early maturity stage. There is a surge of sapphire-based devices and applications that can be employed in a number of industry verticals. Thanks to the advancement in growth technologies; it is now possible to leverage high-end technologies for the processing of sapphire that can be extensively used in applications that are yet to be developed.



The Sapphire Technology Market by Growth Technologies entails a great potential across many industry verticals. The sapphire material is gaining attention due to effective cost matrix and leads to a longer life cycle with greater reliability. The highlighting features of sapphire material are high efficiency, better thermal and electric properties, and longer life that is best suited for power electronics devices, display cover for consumer electronics, and LED industry. Sapphire Technology Market is the one that will be the captivating essentials for new entrants as well as winning opportunities for the established players.



This report describes the market trends, drivers, and challenges with respect to the Sapphire Technology Market and forecasts the market to 2020. This global report gives a detailed view of the market across geographies - Americas (North America and South America), Europe (U.K., Germany, and others), the Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and others), and ROW (Middle East and others). Asia-Pacific is the largest geography in terms of the Sapphire Technology Market value. Americas has been identified as the fastest growing region, with U.S leading the way. Europe also has a very promising market with Germany and the U.K. while the ROW also impetus to the growth. The report profiles more than 10 promising players in the Sapphire Technology Market ecosystem.



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