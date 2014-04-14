Sapphire Shieldz Launched Crowdfunding Campaign

Tokyo, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Sapphire Shieldz, is an advanced screen protector for smartphone and tablet users. Incorporating the product with the latest advanced technology from Japan; Sapphire Shieldz brings you not only cutting edge protection to your device’s screen but maintaining excellent clarity of the devices as well.



Amid the speculations that built up over the last week, Sapphire Shieldz, has launched it’s crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com and are looking to generate $1500 to kick start its goal in providing the ultimate screen protection to Smart devices owners around the globe.



A solid relationship has been established with a well-known manufacturer in China in fabricating the top notch and consistent quality screen protectors. Coordination was also made with reliable and efficient logistic agencies for delivery and inventory management.



Calvin Leong, the brand and program director said to the press, “We are excited to announce the launch of our crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com. Funds generated from Indiegogo.com would be used to develop state-of-the-art screen protectors and the intention of growing the product in the market. Key features and other relative information can be found on the campaign page.” He further added, “Sapphire Shieldz currently supports devices from the leading brands in the industry such as Apple, Samsung, Sony and others. We will continue our efforts to ensure that our products are constantly kept up-to-date with the latest technology and latest models of Smart devices in the market.”



Sapphire Shieldz brings in key features such as high sensitivity, shock resistance and protection from breaking, military grade scratch protection, fingerprint resistance, radiation resistance, residue resistance and resistance against water and oil. In addition, the screen protector would also provide superb clarity, while ensuring that there are no bubblers or smears.



Experts of the field confirmed that the demand of good quality surface or screen protectors for smartphones and tablets is likely to increase in the near future. Increasing dependence on the same along with the need to carry them around at all places are seen as the major reasons why more would need to buy screen protectors.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Calvin Leong

Email id: sapphireshieldz@gmail.com

Website: http://igg.me/at/sapphireshieldz/x/7057165