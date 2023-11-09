NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Sapphire Technology Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sapphire Technology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Rubicon Technology Inc. (United States), Monocrystal Inc. (Russia), Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd. (Japan) , GT Advanced Technology (United States), DK Aztec Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Germany), Sapphire Technology Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Tera Xtal Technology Corporation (Taiwan), ACME Electronics Corporation (Taiwan).



Scope of the Report of Sapphire Technology

Aluminum oxide in its pure form having no porosity and being dense in nature is nothing but sapphire. Sapphire is extensively used as an electronic substrate due to high purity and low dislocation hence being an ideal material. In high frequency and high power CMOS integrated circuits, thin sapphire wafers are used as an insulating substrate. These chips are used in high power radio frequency applications such as satellite communication systems, cellular telephones, and others; these chips are known as sapphire or silicon chips. Both digital and analog circuitry integration exists in the SOS chips. Sapphire balances the generated heat in the circuit and even offers good insulation since sapphire has lower conductivity for electricity and higher for heat.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Power semiconductor, Opto-semiconductors), Application (Electronics, Power, Aerospace and defense, Industrial, Automotive), Production Method (Liquid Phase and Thermal Exfoliation, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Hybrid Vapor Phase Epitaxy, Others), Sapphire Substrate Process (Lapping, CMP, Slicing, Polishing)



Opportunities:

Adoption of Sapphire in Mobile Display Covers Represents the Single Largest Opportunity



Market Drivers:

High-Cost Effectiveness Compare to Other Competing Materials

Huge Addressable Markets for Sapphire Power Semiconductors

Immense Addressable Market for Led Applications

Strong and Established Material Player Industry Segment, Growing Support From Ecosystems of Other Materials



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



