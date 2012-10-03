SapShield Unlock and Untethered Jailbreak iPhone 4/4S and 3GS iOS 6.0 Released

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Following the release of iOS 6, many users are searching for a unlock and jailbreak iPhone 4/4S/3Gs iOS 6, and take advantage of some of the great new things it allows you to do, especially with the Notification Center.



UJ Media has release Sap Shield V1.7 , a revolutionary software compatible with iOS 6 and ready to jailbreak/unlock : iPhone 5 , iPhone 4S/4 and older 3GS models .



According to the company we are once again sitting right in the middle of that beautiful time period when updated jailbreaking and unlocking tools are available, which allow us to free our iOS devices from their technical shackles.



For those who have been sitting with an iPhone, iPod touch or iPad running Apple’s iOS 6 firmware, you will no doubt be aware that after days of hard work and research, UnlockOrJailbreak.com team has released an untethered jailbreak and IMEI unlock for iPhone 4/4S/3GS iOS 6 by the name of Sap Shield excluding the third-generation Apple TV.



SapShield V.1.7 new software version Unlock and Jailbreak is available on the official website www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com



According to UJ Media, all devices capable of running iOS 6 will be covered by the Sap Shield jailbreak when it is released, with the exception of the third-generation Apple TV which currently has no path available for jailbreaking. So yes, if you want to unlock and jailbreak your iPhone 4/4S and 3Gs iOS 6 untethered you can safely use the UJ Media new application .



The SapShield jailbreak tool is what the jailbreak community considers to be the “Old Faithful”. Sure, plenty of other groups get in on the act with their various jailbreak utilities, but it seems as though no matter what firmware version is released, the UnlockOrJailbreak.com Team always comes though with alterations to its iconic tool in order to help iOS users liberate their otherwise heavily-restricted devices.



Some of the information contained is related to the fact that the individuals involved are hoping to push the jailbreak out by the end of this week, but as is always the case when it comes to release dates, users should keep an open mind in case any unexpected last minute issues occur.



The majority of the offered information relates to the behind-the-scene events that have been happening throughout the production of the jailbreak and unlock iPhone 4/4S and 3GS iOS 6, and although it isn’t relevant to the usage of the new tools, it is extremely interesting and worth knowing.



As seen on external sources like Yahoo news the new Sap Shield software has been tested and confirmed for jailbreaking and unlocking ios 6 for devices such as iPhone 5, 4,4S,3Gs iPad, iPod touch 4G and below, thus allowing you to have continued access to all of the benefits of a liberated iOS Device.



About UJMedia Company

UJMedia Ltd brings to you all the latest buzz in jailbreak/unloking technology, fully automated software for global usage