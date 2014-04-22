Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SAPURA THALES Electronics Sdn Bhd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "SAPURA THALES Electronics Sdn Bhd: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "SAPURA THALES Electronics Sdn Bhd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "SAPURA THALES Electronics Sdn Bhd" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "SAPURA THALES Electronics Sdn Bhd"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

SAPURA THALES Electronics Sdn Bhd (STE) is a provider of defense communication technology to several armed forces. It is a joint venture between Sapura Holdings, Malaysia and Thales Communications, France. The company designs, develops and produces VFH supported portable radios and a range of accessories, which help in transmission of information for armed forces. Its expertise is in integration of communication products on different platforms, together with research, manufacturing and providing customer support. In addition, it offers a wide range of services such as integrated logistic support (ILS) for military equipment, manufacturing services and training, among others. STE is headquartered in Ulu Kelang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Companies Mentioned



SAPURA THALES Electronics Sdn Bhd



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