New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) measurement is necessary for any wireless system such as cell phones, computers, tablets, etc., on the market currently. SAR must also be regarded at all levels of the product life, including R&D, manufacturing, product registration, distribution, and after-sales. International guidelines that include SAR assessment protocols are required to incorporate the hand effect on SAR results. This suggests a growing number of SAR measurements needed in any qualification and testing scenario. A further improvement in SAR dimensions for each unit is also attributed to the growing number of networks and frequency bands in electronic technology.



Market Drivers

Antennas are everywhere over us, and 5G is magnifying the development. The pattern is leading to a large proliferation of antennas in our everyday lives, offering lucrative business growth opportunities. Quick and precise calculation of radiation from the antenna is important. This is much more strategic now, at a time when human vulnerability to EMF has become a social issue



The key participants in this market include SPEAG Microwave Vision Group, ART-Fi IndexSAR TDK RF Solutions Inc.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, and region:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Traditional SAR Measurement System

· Fast SAR Measurement System



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Test Labs

· Wireless Companies

· Others



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa



Regional Landscape



Europe has the world's biggest producers and manufacturers in the SAR Measurement System industry, although North America has the second-biggest sales volume market for the SAR Measurement System in 2017. The involvement of wireless system providers and increased spending in innovation R&D in these areas will lead to opportunities in Europe and North America.



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key SAR Measurement Systems market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global SAR Measurement Systems market size

2.2 Latest SAR Measurement Systems market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global SAR Measurement Systems market key players

3.2 Global SAR Measurement Systems size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the SAR Measurement Systems market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



