Sara Outlet Launches Free Shipping on iPhone Cases to Anywhere in the World

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The iPhone has been a market leader since its inception, and Apple’s ability to create hype about the new iterations and evolutions of the product has always ensured demand is high when a new version is launched. The iPhone 5 has seen typically impressive sales figures at its launch, with the Apple faithful turning up in their millions to upgrade. Now however, there is a voracious appetite for accessories and phone cases, and Sara Outlet has gained a reputation for offering market leading prices on high quality products.



Sara Outlet traditionally supplied retail establishments with their products as a cases & covers wholesaler, replete with full packaging and allowed shops to reap huge mark-ups. While they still continue this practice, they have opened their e-store up to the general public across the worldwide market, meaning individuals owning an iPhone 5 can now get top quality iPhone 5 cases & covers from China and cut out the middle men.



The site offers phone cases in all varieties, from novelty designs such as a Leica camera and prestige leather standing cases to basic clear Perspex. The accessories on offer include portable chargers, screen protecting film, Bluetooth keyboards and more. They offer free shipping all over the world, and have an impressive array of consumer reviews to back up their excellent reputation. They also provide iPod and Mac accessories, but the demand for iPhone 5 exclusive content is currently overshadowing everything else.



A spokesperson for Sara Outlet explained, “The new iPhone 5 was just released and it has sold more than five million units in its first week on the market. Five million iPhone 5 owners are actively searching for cases and covers for their latest iPhone to prevent it from any scratches or dents, but most of these cases offered at retail stores are really expensive. That’s where Sara Outlet comes in. We have the largest selection of iPhone 5 cases with over two hundred and fifty cases & covers now, and new items being added daily. We also offer the best prices on cases, with most cases under $5 including free shipping. Our prices are so good, we are also a source for retail store owners, who can get the latest, best quality items with proper retail packaging and speedy delivery.”



About Sara Outlet

Sara Outlet has been selling phone accessories online since 2010 and they have more than 40,000 satisfied customers to date. Their lowest price coupled with free shipping is a hit with customers and retailers alike. For more information, please visit: http://saraoutlet.com/