Sarah Egler Selected as Honorary Youth Chair for the FARE Walk for Food Allergy in Austin

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) Walk for Food Allergy 2013 to be held on November 2nd has named 7-year old Sarah Egler of Austin, TX as the Honorary Youth Chair.



Children are selected as the Honorary Youth Chair as they are the most influential messengers. Sarah was selected as Honorary Youth Chair and local face of FARE’s Walk for Food Allergy because she is determined to educate others about food allergies. Sarah is allergic to wheat, egg, and oats, and can justify her position as the Honorary Youth Chair during the event.



Sarah explains that sometimes it is hard to deal with food allergies because she needs to be very careful, but tries to be positive about it. “Because I have an egg allergy, we use egg replacer when we bake. That means I get to eat cookie dough and cake batter because I won’t get sick from raw egg,” she says.



Sarah’s mother Melinda Lipani says that she is happy FARE has chosen her daughter as the Honorary Youth Chair for the prestigious event. “Food allergies are life threatening and have an enormous impact on kids and families. We are grateful to have the support of Sarah’s school, our family, and our friends as we try to keep Sarah safe every day. The Food Allergy Walk is important for raising awareness about food allergies, and we are proud of Sarah for wanting to teach others about food allergies,” she says.



Sarah’s team, “ Sarah’s Superstars ” ,have been the top fundraiser at the Austin Walk the past two years. She is excited to raise more money during the FARE Walk for Food Allergy 2013 that is scheduled to take place in Mueller Austin Lake Park at 10am on November 2, 2013.



Apart from the walk, the event also includes several fun and entertaining activities such as live music, bounce house, family photo session, balloon creations and more.



About Sarah Egler

Sarah Egler is one of approximately six million children suffering from food allergies in the US. Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organizes Walk for Food Allergy to create awareness and generate funds to help people suffering from food allergies. This nonprofit organization was established in 1991 and formed after The Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) and the Food Allergy Initiative (FAI) merged. For more information in this year’s event visit www.foodallergywalk.org/Austin



CONTACT:

Sun Connor

Publicity Chair, FARE Walk for Food Allergy in Austin

512.906.5036

sunconnor@gmail.com