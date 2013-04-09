SaralPayroll: The Best Employee Management System

Nashik, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- For those who spend many laborious hours trying to handle management systems in a large office set-up manually, the SaralPayroll is the best employee management system with many extensive features for addition benefits. It is a web based payroll management system available with 24X7 online supports at an unbelievable starting price of Rs. 8 per user per month.



SaralPayroll allows a company to automate its payroll process according to their organization’s policies and ensures accurate, faster and more efficient payroll processing. This system delivers superior performance and unmatched integration and can be used for integrating taxes, salary, leaves and other vital information for the employees. This makes this system effective and efficient, saving manual human labour hours by ensuring easy transition to paperless payroll processing solution.



The major benefits of SaralPayroll employee management systems are:



- End to End Payroll Management - streamline all aspects of the payroll process with SaralPayroll, as it has a user-friendly interface where modules are integrated and can be customized for varying business needs covering payroll requirement across industries.



- Extensive List of Features – allows for customized payroll components, leave management, income tax calculation, reporting and analytics, appraisal management, employee management and more.



- Cloud Based Payroll - delivered on-demand which means no time wastage to get the system started up. Additionally, no extra installation, maintenance, or hardware charges are levied, making it cost effective as well. All it needs is a web browser and internet connection to start.



- Role Based Access Control – limits usage with authentication for restricted access to the system; access rights are linked to the one defined for that role only.



“SaralPayroll application can greatly increases the efficiency of any office set up and reduces the operating costs of the organization on Payroll Management. The application has been designed to cater to the flexibility needs of different groups of users within an enterprise - be it administrator or employees. In short, SaralPayroll application provides a singular, role based and secure interface to meet all user requirements in a cost effective way”, says a team member. “Additionally, SaralPayroll mobile application allows your employees to update their daily attendance through mobile applications; rules can be set so that their employees can mark attendance only when they are in office premises”, he further adds.



SaralPayroll is a great application; not only does it make it a lot easier to manage a large number of employees with minimal effort, it also makes it a lot simpler to create analytic reports and reduces the work load on the HR department. It is easy to understand and work with and the 24x7 web based support makes it a lot simpler to transition with.



Laitkor Software Services Private Limited

Nashik

Saubhagya Nagar, Vihitgaon, Deolali Gaon, Nashik R

Nashik Maharashtra 422101