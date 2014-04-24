Sara's Homestay Extends Invitation to Those Interested in Becoming Hosts Families

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Though exact figures vary by city, the average nationwide rental vacancy rate stands at 26 percent, leaving the owners of these properties with an estimated monthly income deficit of $1,000 per unit. Meanwhile, 21.8 million college-bound students are beginning their search for housing in preparation for the upcoming school year. Based on these figures, potential benefits exist for the young adult population and hopeful landlords alike.



An increasing number of college students are gravitating toward various forms of off-campus housing, a trend the founder of Sara's Homestay perceived during its onset more than a decade ago. Catering to the growing need for an alternative to dormitory life, the company quickly evolved from a single private room rental into a worldwide network of student accommodations. In order to further bridge the gap between supply and demand, a spokesperson for the company has extended a unique opportunity to those with a vacant house, apartment or spare room for rent.



The company spokesperson confirmed, "We have developed partnerships with schools and agencies in more than 40 countries throughout the world, providing a variety of accommodation programs. Becoming a part of our network creates a chance to positively influence the lives of students and can be a rewarding experience for those offering lodging to students who seek our services."



Research indicates this current movement away from campus living stems from a number of grounds. Some sources state college students of today are more financially sound than in previous generations, giving them access to more options. Many students convey the desire to combine the freedom of living on their own with the familiarity of a home-based setting, which makes a sharestay a favorable choice. The homestay program takes this experience a step further by including meals prepared by the host family. Private apartments and dormitory housing are also available for those who prefer.



Concluded the spokesperson, "We offer assistance to high school and college students both alone and in groups. We perform background checks on all hosts before placing students with a host family. This ensures the safety and comfort of all involved. We also allow host families to specify their preferred ages and nationalities before sending guests to them. We encourage anyone with an available home or room for rent who is interested in becoming a member of our team to visit our website and fill out a registration form."



About Sara's Homestay

Since the company's founding in 2001, Sara's Homestay has grown from a single room to a market leader in homestay services and accommodations. With exceptional service and flexibility, the company now serves more than 10,000 students across the world each year.