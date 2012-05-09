Sarasota Air Conditioning Customers Turn to Grande Aire Services Inc. for Summer's Approach

Boca Grande, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Sarasota and Venice Florida homes and businesses are turning to Grande Aire Services Inc. for air conditioning repair and replacement services as another Florida summer approaches. The air conditioning Boca Grande specialists have been serving the needs of Southwest Florida homes and businesses since 1993 with superior A/C system and duct design, maintenance and repair, residential and commercial refrigeration, appliance repair, duct cleaning as well as pool heater installation, maintenance and repairs.



While the year-round beauty and amenities of Sarasota and neighboring Venice, Florida rival any location that the state has to offer, the humid heat of summer means that air conditioning is a necessity and not a luxury. As another summer gets underway, Sarasota and Venice, Florida homes and businesses are turning to Grande Aire Services Inc. for maintenance or installation of new air conditioning systems. “I’m proud to say that we have established an excellent reputation throughout Southwest Florida,” said Grand Aire Services, Inc. Owner Bobby Miller.



The Sarasota air conditioning specialists offer residential and commercial air conditioning repair, installation, remodel and maintenance for existing and new construction, residential and commercial refrigeration services, appliance repair, annual maintenance and service contracts for A/C systems, pool heaters and more. As a 24/7 full-service HVAC company, customers have the backing of their 100-percent satisfaction guarantee on all new A/C systems and no overtime rates for emergency service. The firm specializes in Trane Comfort Systems and Carrier systems.



In addition to being Venice air conditioning experts since 1963, Grande Aire Services Inc. has long been considered Southwest Florida’s first choice for residential and commercial air conditioning service, including many other areas such as North Port, Punta Gorda, Englewood, Boca Grande, Charlotte County, Port Charlotte, and more. Grande Aire Services is proud to have been voted “Company of the Year” by the area Chamber of Commerce. By exemplifying the strict standards of this prestigious award, Grande Aire Services continues to demonstrate its commitment to the achievement of the highest standards. For more information, please visit http://www.grandeaire.com



About Grande Aire Services Inc.

Since 1993, the 24/7 Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Appliance Service has specialized in A/C system and duct design, maintenance and repair, appliance repair as well as pool heater installation, maintenance and much more for Southwest Florida homes, businesses and marine crafts. The locally owned and operated company has a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee on new A/C systems and never charges overtime fees for emergency service. They are proud to have been voted “Company of the Year” by the area Chamber of Commerce.



Grande Aire Services

330 E. Railroad Ave.

Boca Grande, FL 33921

941-964-1142