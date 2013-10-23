Sardinia: Sardinia: A Place to Go for Nature Lovers

Cambridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Who knew that there was so many naturally stunning places tucked away on the large Mediterranean island of Sardinia. Accommodation on the island is plentiful and caters to all budgets and desires, and not only are there plenty of places in which to stay but visitors will love the option of choosing their locales based on the island’s natural beauty.



With over twenty five percent of the island’s land space made up of protected parks and nature reserves, it is no surprise that nature lovers flock to the island of Sardinia. Accommodation near the south of the island will put visitors in easy reach of Parco dei Sette Fratelli - Monte Genas, which is one of the largest nature reserves on the island and covers almost sixty hectares of land. In the park those keen birdwatchers can keep their eyes peeled for the five pairs of Bald Eagles that call the park’s forested mountains home.



At the other end of the island is the third largest park, Asinara National Park. Here at the northwest tip of Sardinia, visitors can come and explore the island of Asinara, which has an intriguing history. This place was once a quarantine location, and is where those interested in history can go to see one of the imprisonment camps used during World War I.



From there, go east and see the Sinara National Park, which is a unique coastal landscape home to a huge variety of marine and land life commonly found in Sardinia. Accommodation on this part of the island is plentiful and makes it easy to get in touch with nature, and Essential Italy knows exactly what nature lovers want and need from their holiday accommodation.



About Essential Italy Limited

With a group of expert travel agents ready to help guests plan their holidays in Sardinia, accommodation has never been easier to organise than with Essential Italy, which has bases in Italy and the UK. Visit their web site at http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/ to learn more.



Contact Details:

Essential Italy Limited

12 George Street

Cambridge, CB4 1AJ

United Kingdom

44(0)1223 460100

info@essentialitaly.co.uk

http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/