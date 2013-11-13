Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares over potential securities laws violations Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) concerning whether a series of statements by Sarepta Therapeutics Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) reported that its quarterly Revenue declined from $7.34 million in the fourth quarter 2012 to $4.47 million in the first and $2.95 million in the second quarter 2013, while its Net Loss decreased over those quarters from $62.07 million to $42.08 million, respectively $19.05 million.



Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) grew from under $24 in early 2013 to as high as $53.81 per share in October 2013.



Then on November 12, 2013, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc reported its third quarter 2013 finanical results. Among other



Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) dropped from $37.74 per share on November 11, 2013, to $13.16 per share on November 12, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com