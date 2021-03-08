Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Certain directors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambridge, MA based Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. On August 19, 2019, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regarding the Company's New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta disclosed that "[t]he CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides."



On January 7, 2021, after market hours, Sarepta announced its gene therapy as a one-time treatment for the rare disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to show benefits compared with a placebo.



Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) declined from $174.30 per share on January 7, 2021, to as low as $82.25 per share on Januaey 8, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



