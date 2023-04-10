Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2023 -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. On March 16, 2023, after market hours, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release which "announced that at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date." Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed on April 6, 2023 at $142.55 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.