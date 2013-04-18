Sarginsons Prototyping Excellence & New Process Development Manager

Coventry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- A project of delivering 13 individual components to support a new Jaguar vehicle launch was successful project managed and delivered by the team. This involved supplying machined and painted components 6 weeks after receiving the finalised customer models, many of the chassis components were also cast with wall sections as thin as 3mm to replicate future pressure die casting requirements.



The team also supplied two cylinder head blocks for a rebuild program of Rolls Royce Phantom 3 prestigious cars. Each cylinder head required 36 individual cold box sand cores which were assembled in the pattern before pouring.



3 separate rotary actuary bodies were also supplied as prototypes which will be machined and pressure tested to exceptionally high pressures.



We are also delighted to announce the appointment of Rick Davies, one of the country’s leading authorities in low pressure die casting



Rick, a member of the Institute of Cast Metal Engineers, has joined as Process Development Manager, after clocking up almost three decades’ experience within the foundry industry. Six Sigma qualified, Rick’s new role sees him being based at our flagship foundry in Torrington Avenue, which is the only site in Europe to provide low pressure, gravity and sand die casting all under the same roof.



“I’m delighted to have joined Sarginsons, they are an established organisation, with an innovative and forward-thinking approach,” said Rick.



“The company’s recent capital investment programme, coupled with the further investment planned for this year, clearly demonstrates that I have joined at a key transformational time. I am looking forward to helping further reinforce Sarginsons as the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for low pressure die casting



Anthony Evans, joint managing director for Sarginsons Industries , said: “Appointing somebody of Rick’s calibre emphasises our determination to continue to deliver the best results possible.



“Rick’s appointment is a major result for us, we are delighted to welcome him on board and alongside our existing skilled management team, who are passionate about delivering only the very best results for our clients.”



Also our range of gravity die casting machines includes semi-automated tilt and pour, semi and fully-automated hydraulic free standing and conventional mechanically-operated technologies.



Sarginsons Industries Ltd

Torrington Avenue

Coventry

West Midlands

CV4 9AG

United Kingdom



Tel: +44 (0) 2476 466 291

Fax: +44 (0) 2476 468 135



Email: info@sarginsons.co.uk

Website: www.sarginsons.co.uk