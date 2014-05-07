Sarocco Whiskey Stones for Discerning Scotch, Whiskey, and Bourbon Drinkers Now Available on Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Sarocco, the distinguished maker of premium kitchen and bar tools, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest product, Sarocco Whiskey Stones. Created for the discerning scotch, whiskey or bourbon drinker, Sarocco Whiskey Stones are designed to chill beverages while maintaining subtle flavors and aromas.



Because they do not react with alcohol and never melt, whisky stones are perfect for anyone who appreciates his or her drink neat but cool. Sarocco chilling cubes are made from 100 percent soft artistic-grade soapstone that is high in talc, an insulator that allows the stones to stay cool for long periods of time. And because soapstone is such a soft material, it will never damage or scratch the glass.



Whiskey rocks are regarded as safe by the FDA, and they are easy to use and maintain. Simply chill them in the freezer for a few hours and enjoy them with a delicious whiskey. After each use, wash the whiskey stones and place them back in the freezer for next time.



Thus far, Sarocco Whiskey Stones have received a 100 percent positive rating on Amazon. “These little guys worked great for what I wanted them to do -- put a SLIGHT chill on my straight liquor of choice (usually whiskey). They really help to take the edge off the drink without diluting it… I've successfully used these guys with a number of other sipping liquors including vodka, gin, and tequila,” a testimonial from the Sarocco Amazon sales page noted.



Right now is the perfect time to buy Sarocco Whiskey Stones, which are being offered at the new low price of $12.95. The set comes with nine stones in a magnetic designer box with a black velvet storage bag and is a perfect gift for groomsmen, Father’s Day, Christmas and birthdays.



“These stones are awesome. You get nine of these smooth cube-shaped stones, and really, I don't know how I did without them for so long. If you like your drink chilled, and not watered-down, this is the way to go,” a testimonial from the Sarocco Amazon sales page stated.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about this unique product is invited to visit the Sarocco website or the Amazon store, which provide more details as well as an additional whiskey stones review.



About Sarocco

Sarocco has been in business since 2013 and makes kitchen and bar tools. Their first product, whiskey stones, are meant to be used as an alternative to ice. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Whiskey-Stones-Soapstone-Birthdays-Guaranteed/dp/B00HPBSOUA.