SASMAR Announces the Launch of the New Online Wholesale Ordering Facility for International Distribution

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- SASMAR is a multi-national pharmaceutical manufacturer focused on the categories of fertility, family planning and female health. SASMAR is highly regarded for its patented fertility lubricant brand launched and quickly became the market leader in every country where it is actively sold. “Conceive Plus” is a scientifically formulated personal lubricant that is safe for use by coupes who are trying to conceive, compatible with sperm survival and migration and safe for oocytes and embryo development. The “Conceive Plus” fertility lubricant product is readily available through hospitals, fertility clinics, supermarkets, pharmacies and online.



About 11 percent of women ages 15-44 have difficulties getting pregnant. Men also share this same difficulty and when put together, couples have difficulties getting pregnant. Seeking fertility treatments from specialists can be costly and for many couples out of the range of affordability. SASMAR’S “Conceive Plus®” Fertility Lubricant gives couples a chance at attaining the desired pregnancy. Regular lubricants kill or harm sperm, forming a barrier to sperm motility and effectively hindering the chances of sperm reaching the egg. Conceive Plus® preserves sperm motility and is scientifically formulated to allow the complete mixing of sperm. The gentle formulation of Conceive Plus® matches fertile cervical liquid and semen to create a conception-friendly environment that increases the chances of pregnancy naturally. Extensive studies have been conducted on Conceive Plus® since 2008 and data on the product presented to the American Society For Reproductive Medicine was published in "Fertility and Sterility", Volume 92, Issue 3, Supplement 1, September 2009, Pages S212-S213 titled "Development of a Novel Physiologically Important Ca2+ and Mg2+ ion Containing Non-Spermicidal Vaginal Lubricant.



“With the launching of our new wholesale ordering online facility, retailers can register for a wholesale account, and start ordering in any quantity they need,” says John-Michael Mancini, group Chief Executive Officer of SASMAR.



SASMAR sells a line of “Conceive Plus” products, along with personal lubricants, Erexia (a product that improves blood circulation to penile tissue), and Purfeet (feet care products). Now with online ordering, companies can order what is needed easily and in private. Delivery is offered worldwide with warehouses in Belgium, Australia, and coming to the US soon. There is no minimum requirement for ordering, so reatilers can order what is needed with just-in-time delivery.



About SASMAR

SASMAR is a pharmaceutical company focused on the categories of fertility, family planning and female health. Founded in 2005, the company is a major manufacturer of personal lubricant and supplier to international governmental organizations in HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness programs in third world and developing countries. The founding purpose of SASMAR was to provide high quality personal care products that benefited the lives of consumers. SASMAR has grown its product portfolio and international distribution in a very short period. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the group has operations based in Sydney, London, Hong Kong and Chicago and has a presence in more than sixty countries through a network of distribution partners.



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Media Contact:



Anne-Sophie Rouquette, Brand Manage

Telephon+32 2880 8220 , e-mail: asrouquette@sasmar.com