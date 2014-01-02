Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sasol Mining (Pty) Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Sasol Mining (Pty) Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



Sasol Mining (Pty) Limited (Sasol Mining) is a South African mining company. Sasol Mining operates as a subsidiary of Sasol Limited. The company carries out mining and exploration of coal. Sasol Mining operates through Secunda Mining Complex and Sigma Mooikraal Complex. It supplies most of the feedstock coal required for the coal to liquids process in Secunda. The company through its six mines supplies coal to the groups Sasol Synfuels and Sasol Infrachem. The company mines about 40 million tons (Mt) of saleable coal per year for its South African plants and exports approximately 2.8 Mt of coal annually. The company is headquartered in Secunda, South Africa



Sasol Mining (Pty) Limited Key Recent Developments



Dec 02, 2012: Sandvik Mining Signs SEK650m Contract With Sasol Mining For Shondoni Mine In South Africa

May 22, 2012: Sasol Inaugurates ZAR3.5 Billion Thubelisha Shaft At Twistdraai Colliery In Mpumalanga, South Africa

Jan 20, 2012: WorleyParsons Receives EPCM Contract For Shondoni Mine Development



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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