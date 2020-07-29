Sat Nijjer, CEO of Fortel Group Invites New Talent to Join UK's Construction Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Fortel Group is pleased to announce that they have opened up new avenues for the younger generation who are seeking a prospective career in the civil engineering and construction industry. Approximately 20% of the workforce in the UK is employed in the construction and civil engineering industry. Demand for this workforce is also growing at an exponential rate and there is every need for fresh talent who can reform or reinvent the construction methods not just for the benefit of the projects but also for improved sustainability.



Construction Industry is one of the top ten industries in the country and CEO of Fortel, Sat Nijjer takes pride in the fact that this is the only company that provides internal and external concrete flooring services across industries. Fortel invites all fresh graduates and the younger engineers who want to kick start their career with the right platform. The company aims at providing them with world class opportunities that allow them to invent, innovate, design, redesign, create and recreate a much desired future for the world and connect the people within.



The industry is currently witnessing the most sophisticated technologies. And Sat Nijjer, the owner of Fortel takes this opportunity to share that the company is equipped with state-of-the art machinery, equipment and technologically advanced systems to stay ahead. Fortel is looking forward to working with skilled individuals in order to form a pool of talent; for mutual benefit as well as to have a competitive advantage. Inviting talented graduates to be a part of the biggest industry and contribute to the success of greater and ambitious projects to come.



Fortel Group is the largest supplier of manpower for UK's construction industry both private and public owned in roads & motorways, rail, power, utilities, commercial, hotel & leisure, retail and defence.



