Sat Nijjer, Fortel Owner Emphasizes on the Importance of Health & Safety Induction in Construction Industry

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Fortel Owner and CEO, Sat Nijjer lays great emphasis on the importance of health and safety induction in the construction industry. Fortel, one of the leaders in labour supply for various sectors in the construction industry works towards delivering the contracts timely with the best workforce on team. They provide an ongoing support for any kind of labour requirement and this includes selecting each and every individual carefully and training them to perform to the best of their abilities. They also go beyond their commitments by offering Health & Safety, PPE, Drugs and Alcohol, English language training as needed.



Fortel's clients include a huge list of key contractors across the UK, a majority of whom are clients who do business with Fortel on a regular basis. What makes Fortel the most preferred workforce vendor is that all their construction site operatives are registered with the CITB and they undergo necessary safety examinations in order to avail the CSCS cards. They also have an in-house training and assessment program conducted by the Fortel's plant operatives. The program aims at improving the skills of the workforce and helps them qualify for the National Vocational Qualification Levle1. Fortel supplies fully briefed and only qualified teams to the respective project sites so that their clients benefit from both efficiency and effectiveness of the teams. Fortel also uses the best technology whether it is for payroll management, recruitment or supplying manpower.



To know more about Sat Nijjer visit https://fortel.co.uk/satnijjer and to learn about the services offered here visit https://fortel.co.uk/



About Fortel

Fortel is one of the largest suppliers of agency labour in the UK for construction industry; also working with a broad range of sectors including roads & motorways, rail, power, utilities, defence, retail, hotel & leisure and commercial. Satvinder Nijjer, the CEO of Fortel represents the construction and recruitment industries.



