Sat Nijjer, Fortel's CEO Visits the Balfour Beatty Site for a Tool Box Talk with Staff

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Sat Nijjer, the CEO of Fortel visits their staff at work on-site for a Tool Box Talk at Balfour Beatty PLC., an ongoing construction project. TBT or Tool Box Talk is a casual meeting with special emphasis on workplace safety. The meeting can be held at anytime and anywhere with the crew or the teams to discuss safe work practices and safety hazards specific to the site or to the job. These talks are usually led by the supervisor or foreman, however, CEO Sat Nijjer very often takes this initiative to make sure that the staff members are well educated, prepared and informed about the safety practices. It is extremely important for a company like Fortel, with core operations in the construction industry, to conduct such meetings.



And Fortel ensures that the TBTs are held on a regular basis at every job site as they value the health, safety and well-being of their employees as well as other sub-contractors involved in the process. Fortel is one of the leaders and suppliers of agency labor and trades people throughout the country to all major contractors from the constructions industry; Fortel also involves in planning and delivering staff and logistics for the entire life of the project. All the operatives are CSCS Certified with other qualifications such as CPCS, NRSWA, First Aid, PASMA, ROSPA and many more. Each and every employee hired here has a personal portfolio of experience, skills as well as their qualifications.



To know more visit https://fortel.co.uk/



About Fortel

Fortel is one of the leading companies that specializes in supplying agency labour to various construction projects including rail, power, roads & motorways, utilities, defence, retail, hotel & leisure. Fortel transports bespoke pre-briefed and trained teams to the construction site to delivers high productivity with fewer resources.



Media Contact



Fortel

Address: 33-35 Wednesfield Road, Willenhall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV13 1AE

Phone: 01902-603409

Website: https://fortel.co.uk