Satchel Company Releases New Emerald Range for 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Fashion is about trends, visible in everything from styles, cuts, shapes, inspirations and especially colors. Designers around the world look to the standardized color system Pantone to set the mood for color trends for the upcoming seasons. Tangerine was the color of the year for 2012, serving as an inspiration to designers at every level, from high fashion to commercial retailers. For 2013, Pantone has named Emerald, or 17-561, as the color of the year. Satchel, an online distributor of British made leather Satchels in the US, has endorsed the choice with a new range.



Trend report for the upcoming Spring 2013 season has the cheerfulness of colors like Poppy, Nectarine, Monaco Blue, Lemon Zest, Linen, Bamboo Shoots, Dusk Blue, Grayed Jade and African Violet to compliment the vivid Emerald, all of which will be included in unique satchel designs to compliment the other looks that will be accessible in clothing and accessories.



Satchel has first released the Sherwood Green satchel, utilizing the vivacity of the beautiful emerald color, these satchels quickly became a favorite among staff and it was chosen as the first release from the new range. They will stagger the release of their other exciting creations over the coming weeks, so avid consumers can check back regularly to see what the latest updates will be across all their styles, from color block to classic, patent to pastel.



A spokesperson for the Satchel company explained, “It’s just right up our alley with a lovely balance between classic and a pinch of quirk yet still elegant enough for the hard cookies around. What we love is the freshness and radiance of this color. The versatility it brings is elegant and chock full of energy. We definitely see this color transcending beyond spring and carrying its way on to fall. Wear it how you may, this color is sure to brighten any daytime or night-time outfit.”



About Satchel.co

